Toyota to cut September global production by 40% from previous plan - Nikkei

Toyota Motor Corp will reduce its global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The Delta variant outbreak across Southeast Asia has also impacted the company's procurement of auto parts, according to the report https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Toyota-to-cut-September-global-production-by-40-from-previous-plan.

