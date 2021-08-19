Left Menu

Toyota to cut September global production by 40% from previous plan - Nikkei

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 11:31 IST
Toyota to cut September global production by 40% from previous plan - Nikkei
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Toyota Motor Corp will reduce its global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The Delta variant outbreak across Southeast Asia has also impacted the company's procurement of auto parts, according to the report https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Toyota-to-cut-September-global-production-by-40-from-previous-plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021