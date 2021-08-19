Britain says: we cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-08-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 11:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage that showed a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.
"We can't just take a minor on their own," Wallace told Sky News when asked about the footage.
Advertisement
Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Defence
- Afghanistan
- Wallace
- Western
- Sky News
- Ben Wallace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blast near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul, civilians injured
UNSC says it does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan
Olympics-Athletics-Thiam leads after two events in heptathlon title defence
8 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Afghan defence minister's residence in Kabul
Afghanistan: Taliban attack on India-built Salma Dam 'failed' as result of Afghan forces counter-attack