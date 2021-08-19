Britain says: we cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan

Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage that showed a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.

"We can't just take a minor on their own," Wallace told Sky News when asked about the footage.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

