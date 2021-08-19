Afghanistan's fate means West is now perceived as weak, British minister says

The withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan and the lightening takeover by the Taliban means that the West's resolve is now perceived as weak by its major adversaries, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

"What I'm uncomfortable with is that we have a world order now, where resolve is perceived by our adversaries, as weak, the West's resolve," Wallace told the BBC.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)