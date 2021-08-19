Left Menu

Iranian fuel oil shipment for Lebanon to sail within hours, Hezbollah says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:28 IST
Iranian fuel oil shipment for Lebanon to sail within hours, Hezbollah says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A shipment of fuel oil will sail from Iran to Lebanon within hours and more will follow, Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Thursday, telling the United States and Israel the ship would be considered Lebanese territory as soon as it sails. Hezbollah has previously announced it was working on bringing fuel from Iran as Lebanon struggles with crippling power and gasoline shortages.

"God willing this ship will arrive and other boats safely," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed group, said in a televised address commemorating Ashura, when Shi'ites mark the death of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hussein in battle in 680.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021