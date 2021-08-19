Left Menu

Sonalika Group launches app for renting tractors, implements to farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 13:37 IST
Sonalika Group on Thursday said it has launched a platform for renting hi-tech farm machinery to farmers.

The 'Sonalika Agro Solutions' app connects farmers with a range of machinery renters that offer high tech agricultural implements on rent within their vicinity.

Farmers can choose from various options available as per their convenience and requirement, the group said in a statement.

''Sonalika is committed to making the farm mechanisation easily accessible to farmers. In this era of digitalisation, we have launched 'Sonalika Agro Solutions' app especially for tractor and implements rental, through which the farmers can check advanced farm machineries available nearby as per their crop requirements through their smartphones,'' Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal said.

This app will provide a platform for enlisting the tractors/implements on rent or availing the same on rent by the respective interested farmers, he added.

The group said its rental app supports farmers to do farming in an effective way by making the right farm machinery available at the right time while also providing employment opportunities to skilled operators.

Farmers who own agricultural implements can register themselves as freelance renter as well, it added.

