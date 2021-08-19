Left Menu

Customers take items for Australia to post office by 7 Sept

Post Office spokesperson, Johan Kruger, said that a total of 1 387 kilograms of mail was sent to Australia on the first repatriation flight in August 2021.

19-08-2021
Meanwhile, the SA Post Office announced that the mail service is now available to and from more countries after more international transport connections became available.  Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • South Africa

Customers who have parcels to send to Australia have been advised to take the items to their local post office by no later than 7 September 2021.

The South African Post Office said that Qantas, the Australian airline, has informed the Post Office that a second repatriation flight has been scheduled to Australia, presenting customers with another opportunity to send postal items to Australia.

Post Office spokesperson, Johan Kruger, said that a total of 1 387 kilograms of mail was sent to Australia on the first repatriation flight in August 2021.

"Customers must hand in items for Australia at their local post office by no later than 7 September 2021. No items containing liquids, animal or plant products, medication or drugs may be posted. Items under pressure, such as aerosols that could explode in an unpressurised aircraft, may not be posted.

"All outgoing parcels are x-rayed to check the contents for banned items. When that repatriation plane has departed, Australia will be closed once again to postal imports and exports," Kruger said.

Regular service to more countries

Meanwhile, the SA Post Office announced that the mail service is now available to and from more countries after more international transport connections became available.

Customers can now send mail to and receive items from the 40 countries, including Albania; Argentina; Austria; Belgium; Botswana; Brazil; Canada; China; Czech Republic; Denmark; England; Wales; Scotland and Northern Ireland; France; Germany; Greece; Hungary; India; Ireland; Israel, and Italy.

Other countries include Japan; Kingdom of Eswatini; Lesotho; Mozambique; Namibia; Netherlands; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Singapore; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Ukraine; United Arab Emirates; USA; Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Kruger said the Post Office has introduced an electronic customs declaration form on its website for quick and easy customs clearance of incoming and outgoing parcels.

"The form is under "tools" on the website www.postoffice.co.za (link is external). International transport connections are running less regularly, and therefore the delivery time for international items is longer than normal," Kruger said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

