Quiz on ‘India@ 75’ organized by SAIL to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
At the SAIL-VISL plant, Independence Day was celebrated at the VISL Silver Jubilee Stadium, Bhadravathi with great enthusiasm.
- Country:
- India
A Quiz on the topic 'India@ 75' was organized by SAIL, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Steel at its Bhillai Steel Plant to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Management Trainees of MTT batch -2021 took part in the event. Shri S K Dubey, ED (P & A), the Chief Guest on the occasion, inaugurated the Quiz programme. Interesting and informative questions on the topic 'India@75' were keenly answered by participants of the Quiz programme.
At the SAIL-VISL plant, Independence Day was celebrated at the VISL Silver Jubilee Stadium, Bhadravathi with great enthusiasm. A competition of singing patriotic songs and rangoli competition commemorating " Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" have also been organized at the plant as part of the celebrations.
(With Inputs from PIB)
ALSO READ
Olympics-Sailing-Belcher and Ryan win gold for Australia in men's 470 sailing
Olympics-Sailing-Belcher and Ryan win gold for Australia in men's 470 sailing
Olympics-Sailing-France protest result of women's 470 race
Olympics-Sailing-Mills and McIntyre win gold for Britain in women's 470 class
Olympics-Sailing-Australia, Britain win gold as Games regatta closes