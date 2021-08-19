Quiz on ‘India@ 75’ organized by SAIL to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

A Quiz on the topic 'India@ 75' was organized by SAIL, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Steel at its Bhillai Steel Plant to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Management Trainees of MTT batch -2021 took part in the event. Shri S K Dubey, ED (P & A), the Chief Guest on the occasion, inaugurated the Quiz programme. Interesting and informative questions on the topic 'India@75' were keenly answered by participants of the Quiz programme.

At the SAIL-VISL plant, Independence Day was celebrated at the VISL Silver Jubilee Stadium, Bhadravathi with great enthusiasm. A competition of singing patriotic songs and rangoli competition commemorating " Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" have also been organized at the plant as part of the celebrations.

(With Inputs from PIB)