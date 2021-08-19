Left Menu

Quiz on ‘India@ 75’ organized by SAIL to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

At the SAIL-VISL plant, Independence Day was celebrated at the VISL Silver Jubilee Stadium, Bhadravathi with great enthusiasm.

A competition of singing patriotic songs and rangoli competition commemorating “ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” have also been organized at the plant as part of the celebrations. Image Credit: Twitter (@SteelMinIndia)
A Quiz on the topic 'India@ 75' was organized by SAIL, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Steel at its Bhillai Steel Plant to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Management Trainees of MTT batch -2021 took part in the event. Shri S K Dubey, ED (P & A), the Chief Guest on the occasion, inaugurated the Quiz programme. Interesting and informative questions on the topic 'India@75' were keenly answered by participants of the Quiz programme.

At the SAIL-VISL plant, Independence Day was celebrated at the VISL Silver Jubilee Stadium, Bhadravathi with great enthusiasm. A competition of singing patriotic songs and rangoli competition commemorating " Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" have also been organized at the plant as part of the celebrations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

