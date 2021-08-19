Romania says evacuates single citizen from Kabul

Romania's foreign ministry says that a military aircraft have evacuated a single Romanian citizen from Kabul airport to Islamabad.

It said in a statement that "the particularly difficult security conditions in Kabul meant that the access of other groups of Romanian citizens to the airport could not be achieved." The C-130 Hercules aircraft, which evacuated a NATO employee on Wednesday evening, had military personnel and a mobile consular team onboard ready to provide "specialized assistance." It is set to return to Kabul airport to continue evacuating Romanian citizens, officials said. Authorities said that at the time of the operation there were 33 Romanian citizens registered as present in Afghanistan.

