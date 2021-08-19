Left Menu

Afghan steel plants concerned of scrap smuggling

PTI | Kabul | 19-08-2021
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's steel factories' association is concerned scrap metal smuggling abroad has increased and exhausted supplies, putting thousands of workers at risk of losing their jobs.

Abdul Nasir Reshtia, chief executive of the association says that with borders reopening, Afghanistan's scrap metal is being smuggled once again to neighboring countries.

Reshtia warns that in the next ten days, the smuggling will push factories to close as they cannot operate without scrap metal.

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had banned the export of scrap metal to support Afghan steel factories so they could compete with imported steel from neighboring countries.

Reshtia says that he has not been able to reach the Taliban leadership to share his concerns.

