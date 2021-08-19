Left Menu

Equinor halts oil export from Norway terminal due to demonstration

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 19-08-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 16:43 IST
Equinor halts oil export from Norway terminal due to demonstration
  • Norway

Crude oil loadings at Equinor's Sture export terminal on Norway's west coast were interrupted on Thursday after activists from the Extinction Rebllion group breached the facility's safety zone, the company said.

Equinor halted the loading of the TS Bergen aframax vessel, but other operations at Sture were not affected, a company spokesperson said.

