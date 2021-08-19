Left Menu

Equinor halts oil exports from Norway terminal due to demonstration

Sture is a major export facility for crude, which arrives by pipeline from several offshore fields including Equinor's Oseberg, Lundin Energy's Edvard Grieg and Aker BP's Ivar Aasen, according to Equinor's website. Activists entered the terminal's safety zone with a boat, and also blocked a road leading to the terminal. The TS Bergen's destination was Rotterdam, according to Eikon data.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:08 IST
Equinor halts oil exports from Norway terminal due to demonstration
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Crude oil loading at Equinor's Sture export terminal on Norway's west coast was interrupted on Thursday after activists from the Extinction Rebellion group breached the facility's safety zone, the company said.

Equinor halted the loading of the TS Bergen aframax vessel, but other operations were not affected, a company spokesperson said. Sture is a major export facility for crude, which arrives by pipeline from several offshore fields including Equinor's Oseberg, Lundin Energy's Edvard Grieg and Aker BP's Ivar Aasen, according to Equinor's website.

Activists entered the terminal's safety zone with a boat, and also blocked a road leading to the terminal. "We decided to interrupt the loading, but the terminal operates as normal," Equinor spokesperson Eskil Eriksen said.

"We have notified the police and they are handling the situation," he added. The TS Bergen's destination was Rotterdam, according to Eikon data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021