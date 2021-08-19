GM workers in Mexico vote to scrap union contract - labor ministry
- Country:
- Mexico
Unionized workers at a General Motors pickup plant in the Mexican city of Silao have voted to reject their collective contract, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday.
Of 5,876 people who cast ballots in the Tuesday-Wednesday vote carried out under the rules of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), 3,214 employees voted to reject the bargaining agreement while 2,623 people voted to keep it.
The winning "no" vote opens the door https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/gm-workers-historic-vote-mexico-tests-new-trade-deal-2021-08-17 for workers to bring in new representation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- General Motors
- Labor Ministry
- United States
- USMCA
ALSO READ
Soraya Jiménez: Google honors Mexican Olympic-champion on her 44th birthday
Ranks of Mexican poor swell to reach nearly half the population
'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police
Mexican Supreme Court chief says to end term at original date
Mexican cartel threatens news anchor, demands equal coverage