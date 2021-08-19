Left Menu

GM workers in Mexico vote to scrap union contract - labor ministry

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:27 IST
Unionized workers at a General Motors pickup plant in the Mexican city of Silao have voted to reject their collective contract, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday.

Of 5,876 people who cast ballots in the Tuesday-Wednesday vote carried out under the rules of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), 3,214 employees voted to reject the bargaining agreement while 2,623 people voted to keep it.

The winning "no" vote opens the door https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/gm-workers-historic-vote-mexico-tests-new-trade-deal-2021-08-17 for workers to bring in new representation.

