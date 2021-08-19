All Women Tri-Services Mountaineering Team summits Mt Manirang

As a part of commemorative activities for 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', symbolising 75 years of Independence, the Indian Air Force had flagged off an All Women Tri-Services Mountaineering Team on 01 Aug 21 from Air Force Station, New Delhi.

The team successfully summited Mt Manirang (21,625 ft) on 15 August 2021. Mt Manirang is one of the highest peaks of Himachal Pradesh, nestled at the border of Kinnaur & Spiti districts. Close to the peak is the Manirang pass, which was one of the early trade routes between Spiti and Kinnaur before the motorable road was built.

The 15-member expedition team was led by Wing Commander Bhavana Mehra of the Indian Air Force. The other members of the team who summited the peak and hoisted the national flag atop are Wg Cdr Bhavna Mehra, Lt Col Geetanjali Bhatt, Wg Cdr Nirupama Pandey, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh, Wg Cdr Lalita Mishra, Maj Usha Kumari, Maj Saumya Shukla, Maj Veenu Mor, Maj Rachana Hooda, Lt Cdr Sino Wilson and Flt Lt Komal Pahuja.

(With Inputs from PIB)