PTI | Idukki | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 18:40 IST
Two forest officials suspended
Two forest officials were suspended on Thursday for allegedly demanding and receiving money from cardamom cultivators in the context of Onam celebrations in Kumily in the district, official sources said.

Divisional Forest authorities took the action against two officials--Section Forest Officer Cheriyan V Cheriyan and Beat Forest Officer A Raju-- on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by chief conservator of forest high range area, they said.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran wanted the matter investigated and action taken against the errant officials after television channels started telecasting visuals of the officials allegedly taking money from a farmer, the sources said.

The minister also directed officials to investigate if more officials are involved in such malpractices, they said.

Cardamom farmers alleged that the officials visit them during festivals seeking money and this practice had been creating trouble for them.

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

