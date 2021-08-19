Left Menu

UP Govt felicitates Tokyo Olympics medalists

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday felicitated Tokyo Olympics medalists Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and other Olympians.

visuals from the felicitation ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday felicitated Tokyo Olympics medalists Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and other Olympians. Various dignitaries, including Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the occasion at an event held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was awarded a cash award of Rs 2 crores. Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia received Rs 1.5 crores and Rs 1 crore respectively. Bronze medallists shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain received Rs 1 crore each.

The Uttar Pradesh government also felicitated the Indian men and women hockey teams. The bronze-medal winning men's hockey team got Rs 1 crores for each member. The women hockey team was given Rs 50 lakhs for each member and the supporting staff of the hockey team received Rs 10 lakhs each. (ANI)

