The commerce and industry ministry on Thursday said an exercise of cleansing and updating of IEM (Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum) data has been taken up with the objective of elimination of obsolete data and providing authentic industrial data to various industry/business communities and other users.

The process envisages updation//revalidation of data by the entrepreneurs in respect of IEMs issued to them, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

The DPIIT has already launched a revamped G2B portal (services.dipp.gov.in/lms) for filling of IEM applications and a single IEM is being issued in favour of a company/business entity, irrespective of the location of units.

''All IEM holders have to submit the application even if there is no change in data. No charges shall be payable,'' it said. ************************************ Ministry of Coal holds two-day handicrafts exhibition * A two-day handicrafts exhibition-cum-sales fair began at Rabindra Bhawan, CMPDIL under the Ministry of Coal on Wednesday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

In this fair, attractively manufactured jute products, frames, souvenirs, wooden crafts, bamboo crafts, handbags, and terra cotta crafts were made available for sale by the women of rural areas around Ranchi district, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The purpose of this exhibition is to discourage the usage of goods made of plastic and to promote products made of eco-friendly natural resources like clay, jute, bamboo, etc. This will help prevent degradation of the environment and will also be financially helpful for the local artisans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)