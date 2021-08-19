US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on taper fears, commodity losses
U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could begin to rein in its massive monetary stimulus, while commodity-linked stocks sank as oil and metal prices tumbled to multi-month lows.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.02 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 34,874.67.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.83 points, or 0.41%, at 4,382.44. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 102.75 points, or 0.71%, to 14,423.16 at the opening bell.
