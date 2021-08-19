Left Menu

Navy has spread far and wide with the aim of protecting India's maritime interests: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir

He further said Indian Naval ships are deployed for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and added We are in the Gulf of Aden protecting our ships as part of anti-piracy and we have ships in the Malacca Strait. Earlier, Admiral Singh congratulated the award winners for their performance in the Hyderabad Sailing Week championship and hoped the success keeps spurring them on to greater heights.

The Indian Navy has expanded its presence far and wide with the aim of protecting India's maritime interests, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said here on Thursday.

''Our navy has spread far and wide in the aim of protecting India's maritime interests,'' the Chief of Naval Staff told reporters on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 35th edition of the 'Hyderabad Sailing Week'.

The Navy has been regularly operating across the oceans, he said, adding ''We have gone to the South China Sea, we have gone to the Pacific and as we speak today we have a ship in the United Kingdom.'' The Indian Navy ships are securing and protecting Indian crude oil carriers in the Strait of Hormuz as most of the country's oil and gas comes from the Gulf, Admiral Singh said. He further said Indian Naval ships are deployed for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and added ''We are in the Gulf of Aden protecting our ships as part of anti-piracy and we have ships in the Malacca Strait.'' Earlier, Admiral Singh congratulated the award winners for their performance in the 'Hyderabad Sailing Week' championship and hoped the success keeps spurring them on to greater heights. He also complimented all the participants of the event.

This national ranking event continues to rise in stature, expanding participation and attracting the best talents in the country to provide perfect launch pad for budding sailors, he said.

''We want to have a good base of sailors from which we can select good sailors and once after getting them they will be given good coaching and practice abroad and in the country so that they will win medals in the Asian Games and in the next Olympics,'' he added.

