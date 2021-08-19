Left Menu

WTT Contender: Manika reaches semi-final in women's singles, in summit clash of mixed with Sathiyan

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 19-08-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 19:55 IST
Star Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the women's singles semi-final at the WTT Contender meet after beating country woman Sreeja Akula and then paired up with G Sathiyan to make it to the title round of mixed doubles event, here on Thursday.

In the women's singles quarter-final, Manika beat Sreeja 3-2 with the scoreline reading 7-11, 11-1 8-11 13-11 11-6 in favour of the two-time Olympian.

In the mixed doubles event, Manika and Sathiyan crushed the pairing of Aliaksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos Belarus by 3-0 margin. The Indian pair won 11-6 11-5 11-4 and will now meet Hungarian pair of Nandor Ecseki and Doria Madarasz.

The Hungarian pair disposed off challenge from Russian duo Kiriil Skachkov and Viktoriia Vorobeva 11-5 11-9 11-8.

