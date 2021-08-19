R.K. Singh reviews implementation of PM-KUSUM and Rooftop Solar Programme-II

The Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh has reviewed the progress of implementation of PM-KUSUM and Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II with States/UTs and discussed the issues in the implementation of these Schemes.

Shri R.K Singh emphasised the importance of the PM-KUSUM Scheme for the farmers providing them day-time reliable source of power for irrigation activities and also increasing their income. He also stressed wide publicity and awareness of the PM-KUSUM Scheme so that every farmer know the provisions and take benefit under the Scheme. He also discussed with senior officers from States/ UTs about the feeder level solarisation component of the PM-KUSUM Scheme, which would help in reducing the electricity subsidy, being given for the agriculture sector, to a large extent and assured that all possible support will be provided to the States/ UTs in implementation of this Scheme.

Advertisement

On the implementation of Rooftop Solar Programme Ph-II, the Minister re-emphasised the need for wide publicity and awareness about the Scheme taking it to each and every household, as installation of rooftop solar will bring down the electricity consumption of the households and save electricity expenditure.

On the development of solar cities, it was informed that a total of 20 States/ UTs have identified cities to be developed as Solar / Green City, Shri Singh requested other States to also identify at least a city in the State to be developed as Solar City and requested States/ UTs to launch a campaign in these cities for the deployment of clean and green energy projects such as rooftop solar, waste to energy plants, solar street lights, electric vehicle, etc.

He stated that the joint efforts of the Central and States would help in the successful implementation of these Schemes and achieving the renewable energy targets of the country.

These meetings were held region-wise, the first meeting for the Northern region was held in the first half of 17.08.2021 and the States/ UTs participated include Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab.

The meeting with the Western region was held in the second half of 17.08.2021 and the States that participated include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The third meeting with Eastern and North-Eastern States was held in the second half of 18.08.2021 and Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur participated in the meeting.

Principal Secretary (Energy/ Power/ NRE), MD/CEO of Discoms and State Nodal Agencies participated in these meetings.

(With Inputs from PIB)