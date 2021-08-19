There can't be any bigger service to nature than planting saplings: Joshi

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday underlined the importance of the plantation drive and said there cannot be any bigger service to nature and humanity than planting saplings.

In his message for the launch of the nationwide 'Vriksharopan Abhiyan-2021', the minister said benefits of today's act of plantation will be reaped over by generations.

Advertisement

'Vriksharopan Abhiyan' will spread awareness about tree plantation among employees, society stakeholders and motivate everyone to nurture plants in their vicinity and beautify landscapes, the minister stated.

Joshi appealed to everyone to plant at least one sapling every year. He pointed out that seeing the little saplings grow gives the joy of raising a life; a life that in return saves several human lives.

Vriksharopan Abhiyan-2021 was organised in the presence of Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Rail Raosaheb Patil Danve and other senior officers of the coal ministry.

Danve in his address conveyed that tree plantation is important for the present as well as future generations.

Lauding the efforts of coal PSUs, he said they have enhanced raw coal production from 565.77 million tonnes (MT) in 2013-14 to 716.08 MT in 2020-21, despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expected that in future, coal PSUs will meet the rising demand-supply gap, eliminate coal import and make India Atmanirbhar and energy-secure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)