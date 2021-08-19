Farmers’ protest on Delhi-Jaipur Highway stage-managed by Raj CM: BJP leader
When asked about the possibility of protesting farmers disrupting the BJPs Jan Ashirwad yatra which started from Alwars Bhiwadi on Thursday, he said nothing of that sort will happen.He also claimed that there was no protest by farmers anywhere else in the state.
BJP's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh on Thursday alleged that the farmers' protest on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Shahjahapur is being stage-managed by the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.
“The Gehlot government has kept some people sitting on the national highway,” he told reporters on Thursday during his Jaipur visit.
Those protesting there are doing so at the behest of the Gehlot government, he alleged. When asked about the possibility of protesting farmers disrupting the BJP's “Jan Ashirwad” yatra which started from Alwar's Bhiwadi on Thursday, he said nothing of that sort will happen.
He also claimed that there was no protest by farmers anywhere else in the state. Singh said if the protesters are removed, the journey to Jaipur by road will become convenient for people, including tourists and businessmen. “But the chief minister does not care about it,” he said.
A group of farmers has been camping at the Shahjahanpur border of Alwar in protest against the Centre’s three agricultural laws.
