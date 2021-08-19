Punjab hikes sugarcane SAP by Rs 15 per quintal
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved a Rs 15 per quintal hike in the State Agreed Price (SAP) of all sugarcane varieties for the 2021-22 crushing season.
With this decision, the SAP of sugarcane has gone up from Rs 310 to Rs 325 for early variety, Rs 300 to Rs 315 for mid variety and Rs 295 to Rs 310 per quintal for late maturing variety, an official statement said here.
Pertinently, for the ensuing crushing year 2021-22, approximately 1.10 lakh hectares area is under the sugarcane crop across the state out of which about 660 lakh quintals of sugarcane would be crushed by the sugar mills.
