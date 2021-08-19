Left Menu

Army officer dies after neutralising terrorist in Rajouri firefight

A Junior Commissioned Officer, after neutralizing a terrorist in a firefight, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Thursday, said an official release by the Defence Wing, government of India.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Junior Commissioned Officer, after neutralizing a terrorist in a firefight, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Thursday, said an official release by the Defence Wing, government of India. Based on specific input a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday in village Danna at Thanamandi of district Rajouri here, further said the press release.

During the search operation in a forested area of village Danna, Thanamandi, the search party led by a 46-year-old Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Ram Singh was fired upon by terrorist from a nearby densely forested area, stated the press release. The Junior Commissioned Officer immediately retaliated the fire and in the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was neutralised while Subedar Ram Singh suffered a gunshot wound, further stated the press release.

The valiant Junior Commissioned Officer was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries, said the press release. Sheema Nabi Qasba, SSP Rajouri said, "One terrorist was neutralised. Unfortunately, one Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army was injured. He was evacuated but he succumbed to his injuries. As per inputs, one terrorist was in the area. Some searches are still on."

Subedar Ram Singh of Village-Salana of district Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkhand is survived by his wife, son and daughter, the press release added. Subedar Ram Singh was a brave and highly motivated soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. (ANI)

