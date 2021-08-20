Arms, ammunition recovered by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Lawngtlai
Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition and other war-like stores near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram.
Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition and other war-like stores near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram. The Assam Rifles recovered three pistols, 174 rounds, three kg explosives, nine detonators and mobile phone IEDs.
"Lunglei Bn under #IGAR(E) recovered a cache of arms, Amn & other war-like stores near Indo-Myanmar border, Lawngtlai Dist, #Mizoram on 19Aug21. Recoveries: 03 Pistols,174 rounds,3 kg Exp,9 Detonators & mobile phone IEDs," PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence said in a tweet. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
