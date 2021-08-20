Two terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Awantipora
Two terrorists have been killed so far by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.
"#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total= 02). #Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the handle of Kashmir Zone Police. Further details are awaited as the operation is in progress.
On August 13, two days before Independence Day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Kulgam. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
