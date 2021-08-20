Left Menu

Anand Sharma discusses full statehood, early J-K Vidhan Sabha polls with Farooq, Omar Abdullah

During his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Friday met former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

ANI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:26 IST
Anand Sharma discusses full statehood, early J-K Vidhan Sabha polls with Farooq, Omar Abdullah
Congress leader Anand Sharma with former CMs of J-K (Photo: Sharma's Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Friday met former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Sharma discussed the political situation of the Union Territory after August 2019, the issue of full statehood and the early Vidhan Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Met former J&K Chief Ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah and @OmarAbdullah. We discussed the political situation in the state post Aug 2019, full statehood and early Vidhan Sabha elections in the state," Sharma tweeted. Taking to the microblogging site, Sharma yesterday informed that he, along with MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, talked to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of education, healthcare and other development projects at Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

"First visit after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs to talk to people and take stock of education, healthcare and other development projects. With fellow MP Ravneet Singh Bittu at Lal Chowk, Srinagar," Sharma tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021