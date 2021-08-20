Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath through video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:40 IST
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath through video conferencing. The projects inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event. The temple is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of Rs 30 crore. This will include temple construction in Sompura Salats Style, development of Garbha Griha and Nritya Mandap.

Speaking at the event, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new vision to the development of Somnath in last ten years." Rupani was present at the event in Somnath.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of state (MoS) for Tourism Shripad Naik were also present at the event through video conferencing. "The developments at the Somnath will attract tourists at the temple," Shah said.

According to a release by the PMO release said that Somnath Promenade has been developed under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme at a cost of over Rs 47 crore. The Somnath Exhibition Centre, developed in the premises of 'Tourist Facilitation Centre', displays the exhibits from dismantled parts of the old Somnath temple and its sculptures having Nagar style temple architecture of old Somnath.

The reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of Rs 3.5 crore. This temple is also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple since it was built by Queen Ahilyabai of Indore when she found that the old temple was in ruins. The entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021