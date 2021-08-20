Left Menu

Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday providing relief to the people of the national capital from the humidity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:46 IST
Visual from India Gate area in the national capital. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday providing relief to the people of the national capital from the humidity. Earlier, India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Central-Delhi, North-East Delhi, Shahadra, New Delhi(Safdarjung-Airport), West Delhi, South-West Delhi(IGI Airport) South-Delhi during the next two hours.

The weather forecasting agency also informed that Haryana's Sonipat, Panipat and Gannaur will receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rain. "Noida, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Chapraula, Dadri, Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Bagpath, Gulaothi, Khekra, Shamli, Pilakhua, Kandhala, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Garhmukhteshwar, Hapur, Hindon-AF Station, Loni-Dehat, Ghaziabad, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Bellari, Kashganj, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Aligarh (U.P.) and Light rain over and adjoining areas of Agra, Chandausi, katrauli, Jalesar, Nazibabad and Tundla during the next two hours," IMD said in a tweet.

IMD had also forecasted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers till August 23 in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

