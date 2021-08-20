Left Menu

Kerala: Kottayam's Malarikkal paddy fields turns in sea of pink with water lilies in full bloom

The paddy fields in Thiruvarpu village in Kerala's Kottayam have turned a luscious pink carpet with the blooming of pink water lilies creating a mesmerizing sight.

Water lilies bloomed in the paddy fields in Malarikkal. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The paddy fields in Thiruvarpu village in Kerala's Kottayam have turned a luscious pink carpet with the blooming of pink water lilies creating a mesmerizing sight. Every year in August, the paddy fields in Malarikkal hamlet transform itself into a sea of water lilies, known as Aambal in Malayalam. The pink stretches as far as the eye can see. The blossoming water lilies, Aambal Vasantham, lasts for over a month and half at least.

The breathtaking sight is seen best between 5 am to 10 am and visitors used to throng in numbers to the area early in the morning to catch a glimpse of the spectacle, and maybe take a boat ride and pose for stunning photos. However, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic this year, only locals are seen visiting Malarikkal.

"It is a colourful delight for our eyes, especially during the festival of Onam. It is a good experience," says a visitor. During the ongoing Onam, more visitors are expected to assemble at the site of the blooming.

There are around 150 boats present in the area for those who want to go for a boat ride. Keeping the pandemic in mind, all the helmsmen are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (ANI)

