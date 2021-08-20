Left Menu

One killed, two injured in mishap in Himachal's Kinnaur

One person was killed and two received injuries in a car accident in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:23 IST
One killed, two injured in mishap in Himachal's Kinnaur
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and two received injuries in a car accident in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The car, going from Hongo of Pooh sub-division of Kinnaur to Nidang in Spiti, was in an accident on Kaza Main Road at 7:30 AM, sources stated.

A woman was killed while two others were injured in the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021