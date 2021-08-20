Gold worth over Rs 34 lakh seized at Lucknow airport
A Customs team seized six gold biscuits worth over Rs 34 lakh from two passengers travelling from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia at Lucknow's Charan Singh International Airport.
A Customs official said that each of the two passengers had three gold biscuits concealed deep inside the inner pockets of their jeans and innerwear. The net weight of the biscuits was 699.840 grams with a total value of Rs 34,71,206, the official said
Further investigation is under process.
