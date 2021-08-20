Left Menu

Gold worth over Rs 34 lakh seized at Lucknow airport

A Customs team seized six gold biscuits worth over Rs 34 lakh from two passengers travelling from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia at Lucknow's Charan Singh International Airport.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:49 IST
Gold biscuits seized at Lucknow airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Customs official said that each of the two passengers had three gold biscuits concealed deep inside the inner pockets of their jeans and innerwear. The net weight of the biscuits was 699.840 grams with a total value of Rs 34,71,206, the official said

Further investigation is under process.

