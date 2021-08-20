U.N. refugee agency says Afghans at risk "have no clear way out"

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday that most Afghans are unable to leave their homeland and that those who may be in danger "have no clear way out". Spokesperson Shabia Mantoo reiterated its call to neighbouring countries to keep their borders open in light to allow people to seek asylum in light of what she called the "evolving crisis".

"UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls," she told a Geneva news briefing.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)