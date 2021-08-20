Left Menu

Children celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BSF personnel in J-K's RS Pura

Children celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel in the RK Pura area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

ANI | Rs Pura (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:32 IST
Devraj, a BSF personnel talking to ANI. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Children celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel in the RK Pura area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Balbir Kaur, a woman behind this initiative shared her thoughts on this event.

"We had planned a similar event last year which could not happen due to Covid. A lot of them come from distant places. We prayed for their safety to God while tying rakhis to them," Kaur said. BSF personnel were happy to have children tie them rakhis and celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with them.

"We felt happy that children came here and tied rakhis to us. My real sister may be far away from here but we still have sisters here who tied rakhis to us," said Dev Raj, another BSF personnel. Expressing happiness at the celebrations, Constable Satyender Singh said, "We are not able to celebrate every festival at our homes. We miss doing such things. Children made us feel at home and this is worth remembering for a long while."

A girl who tied rakhi to the BSF personnel stated, "We came here to tie rakhis to the BSF personnel who work hard for the safety of this country and its people. We will continue coming here for such celebrations in the future." The festival of Raksha Bandhan, which is just around the corner, is celebrated by Indians annually to mark the special bond between siblings. This year the occasion will be observed on August 22. (ANI)

