Equinor to resume oil export from Norway terminal

Crude oil loadings will resume at Equinor's Sture export terminal on Norway's west coast on Friday, a company spokesperson said.

The loading of crude onto the TS Bergen Aframax vessel was halted on Thursday when environmental activists entered the terminal's safety zone with a sailing boat, and also blocked a road leading to the terminal.

