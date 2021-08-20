Equinor to resume oil export from Norway terminal
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 20-08-2021
Crude oil loadings will resume at Equinor's Sture export terminal on Norway's west coast on Friday, a company spokesperson said.
The loading of crude onto the TS Bergen Aframax vessel was halted on Thursday when environmental activists entered the terminal's safety zone with a sailing boat, and also blocked a road leading to the terminal.
