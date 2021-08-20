Send him to Afghanistan to protect their women: Shobha Karandlaje on Owaisi's comment on Indian women

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday hit out at Asaduddin Owaisi and said that the said that AIMIM chief should be sent to Afghanistan to protect their women and their community. "It is better to send Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi) to Afghanistan to protect their women and their community," Karandlaje said on Owaisi's comment about the atrocities and crimes against women in India.

Owaisi had recently slammed the Central government stating "As per a report, one out of nine female children dies before age of five years in India. There are atrocities and crimes against women here. But, they (Centre) are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn't it happening here as well?" Speaking at an event, Owaisi said Taliban takeover of Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan the most as the country's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) controls the terrorist outfit.

"Pakistan has gained the most from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Experts are saying that Al Qaeda and Daesh have reached some areas in Afghanistan. Jaish-e-Muhammad, which indulges in acts of terrorism including the attack on Parliament, they are now in Afghanistan's Helmand. One must remember that ISI controls the Taliban. ISI is an enemy of India, and uses Taliban as a puppet," he said. Owaisi also stated that China would also benefit from the Taliban takeover.

Talking of Calcutta High Court's order for a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, Karandlaje said, "There is a need for investigation. In West Bengal, they acted like Talibani's, so a need for enquiry is there. Our workers should get justice." (ANI)

