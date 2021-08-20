Governor extends Onam greetings to Keralites

Onam celebrations rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday while extending greetings to all Keralites on the joyous occasion. "I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world. The celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity, filling minds and homes with the celestial joy of festivity," he said in an official statement.

The state Governor further said, "I sincerely wish that the melody, beauty and sparkle of Onam spread across the globe as Kerala's unique message of love, equality and harmony." Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)