Govt recommits to implementing 2021/2022 wage negotiation agreement

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:08 IST
The implementation of the once-off 1.5% pensionable salary adjustment will be dealt with separately and will be communicated as soon as possible. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi has reiterated the government's commitment to implementing the 2021/2022 wage negotiation agreement for public servants as soon as possible.

This as the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) Resolution 1 of 2021, which provides for improvements in conditions of service in the Public Service, was recently concluded.

Makhasi reassured public servants that the Department's officials are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth delivery on the agreed commitments.

"We would like to thank public servants for their patience during the negotiations and remain highly appreciative for the service that they continue to provide, in making a difference to the lives of citizens, especially the poorest of the poor, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic," she said on Thursday.

PSCBC Resolution 1 of 2021 provides for the implementation of two distinct types of benefits for employees on salary levels 1–12 and those employees covered by occupation-specific dispensations (OSDs) on equivalent levels namely:

1.1 The payment of a non-pensionable monthly cash allowance with effect from 1 April 2021 to be implemented on or before 15 September 2021; and

1.2 A once-off pensionable salary adjustment of at least 1.5% to employees who do not qualify for a pensionable increase derived from pay progression with effect from 1 July 2021, including employees on the maximum notch of their salary levels.

The implementation of the once-off 1.5% pensionable salary adjustment will be dealt with separately and will be communicated as soon as possible.

The Non-Pensionable once-off allowance effective from 1 April 2021 that will be implemented on or before 15 September 2021 is as follows:

LEVEL AMOUNT

Levels 1-5 R1220.00

Levels 6-7 R1352.00

Levels 8-9 R1450.00

Level 10-11 R1640.00

Level 12 R1695.00

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

