MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposes renaming Jabalpur Airport after Rani Durgawati

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday proposed that Civil Aviation Minister (MoCA) Jyotiraditya Scindia should rename Jabalpur airport as Rani Durgawati Airport.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday proposed that Civil Aviation Minister (MoCA) Jyotiraditya Scindia should rename Jabalpur airport as Rani Durgawati Airport. Addressing the IndiGo's inaugural flight to Jabalpur Chouhan said: "If the name of Jabalpur Airport is changed after our pride Rani Durgavati, then I understand that her feelings will be respected."

He also appreciated the way Union Minister Scindia was doing tremendous work in the aviation sector and for Madhya Pradesh. "In the last 35 days, we have commenced operations on 44 new flights in Madhya Pradesh out of which 26 aircraft movements have been attributed solely to Jabalpur," Scindia said.

The CM further announced that in the coming days every airport in each district in Madhya Pradesh would be functional. Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended IndiGo's inaugural flight program virtually. (ANI)

