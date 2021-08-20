Left Menu

Odisha CM launches Smart Health Card under BSKY

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched Smart Health Card under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) from Malkangiri.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:43 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launching Smart Health Card (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched Smart Health Card under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) from Malkangiri. As per a statement released by Odisha CMO, Smart Health Card is an initiative taken by the government to change the face of healthcare services to people in Odisha and is the first of its kind service in the entire country.

"With this card, people can avail quality healthcare services in as many as 200 hospital chains of the country including Odisha. Out of a total 4.3 crores population of the state, about 3.5 crores people from 96 lakh families will be benefited through this scheme," read the statement. Sukri Dhangda Majhi from Bonda community was the first recipient of the Smart Health Card.

As per the information given by the CMO, under this scheme, the families can avail treatment upto Rs 5 lakhs per annum while women members of the family can avail treatment upto to Rs 10 lakh. "In this type of no frills system, a person will simply go to a hospital with the card and avail all the treatments without any hassle. It's a historic, paradigm shift in the system of healthcare services in India where a patient will get the best healthcare without any expense," said the CMO.

Malkangiri is a remote tribal area in Odisha. Patnaik earlier had started his most effective one rupee rice scheme from Malkangiri too. (ANI)

