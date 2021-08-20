Tennis-Nadal ends 2021 season prematurely over foot issue

Spaniard Rafa Nadal said on Friday that he will end his 2021 season early due to a foot injury that has been troubling him for a year.

"I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season. Honestly, I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time," world number four Nadal tweeted.

