Tennis-Nadal ends 2021 season prematurely over foot issue

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:55 IST
Spaniard Rafa Nadal said on Friday that he will end his 2021 season early due to a foot injury that has been troubling him for a year.

"I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season. Honestly, I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time," world number four Nadal tweeted.

