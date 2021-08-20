Left Menu

Uganda suspends 54 NGOs' operations, pressure mounts on charities

"We have halted their operations," Steve Okello, the chairman of the NGO Board, the state-run body that overseas all charities in the country, told Reuters. The NGOs affected include charities whose work defending the rights of political activists and people affected by a crude oil production project in western Uganda has irritated some government officials.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 16:07 IST
Uganda suspends 54 NGOs' operations, pressure mounts on charities
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda said on Friday it had suspended the operations of 54 non-governmental organizations for a range of reasons including non-compliance with regulations that require them not to be involved in politics. "We have halted their operations," Steve Okello, the chairman of the NGO Board, the state-run body that oversees all charities in the country, told Reuters.

The NGOs affected include charities whose work defending the rights of political activists and people affected by a crude oil production project in western Uganda has irritated some government officials. President Yoweri Museveni's government has been increasing pressure on NGOs, accusing some of them of backing the opposition.

Last December, police detained a government critic and the head of Chapter Four Uganda, one of the NGOs suspended on Friday, on money laundering allegations. The organization dismissed the accusations, saying the arrest was part of a crackdown on dissent before elections next month.

Museveni, who has ruled the east African country since 1986, has long been accused by some Western governments, international pressure groups, and local opposition of using security forces to intimidate and harass opponents, critics, and rights activists. The NGO Board said Chapter Four Uganda, and other NGOs which it said it had suspended indefinitely, had failed to file annual returns and audited books of accounts. The NGOs did not immediately comment.

Chapter Four is a civil liberties watchdog that has often helped defend leaders and supporters of opposition parties detained on politically related charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021