35th Hyderabad Sailing Week YAI Championship organised in Hyderabad

35th edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week Yachting Association of India (YAI) Sailing Championship organised at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad from 13 Aug to 19 Aug 21.

This national ranking event witnessed 120 sailors from all over India participating in Laser Standard, 4.7 and Radial class of boats. Nine members from the Navy Sailing Team based at INWTC Mumbai, five members from INWTC Visakhapatnam and six boys of Navy Boys Sports Company from INS Mandovi participated in the Laser 4.7 class of boat and gave tough competition. This National event in the Laser Class of boats - which is an Olympic class, for both men and women, is being conducted regularly since 1986.

Advertisement

The closing ceremony was held in the presence of YAI President Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. He inspired and motivated the boys and wished them good luck for future sailing championships.

(With Inputs from PIB)