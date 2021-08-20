Left Menu

35th Hyderabad Sailing Week YAI Championship organised in Hyderabad

This national ranking event witnessed 120 sailors from all over India participating in Laser Standard, 4.7 and Radial class of boats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-08-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 16:14 IST
35th Hyderabad Sailing Week YAI Championship organised in Hyderabad
This National event in the Laser Class of boats - which is an Olympic class, for both men and women, is being conducted regularly since 1986. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

35th edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week Yachting Association of India (YAI) Sailing Championship organised at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad from 13 Aug to 19 Aug 21.

This national ranking event witnessed 120 sailors from all over India participating in Laser Standard, 4.7 and Radial class of boats. Nine members from the Navy Sailing Team based at INWTC Mumbai, five members from INWTC Visakhapatnam and six boys of Navy Boys Sports Company from INS Mandovi participated in the Laser 4.7 class of boat and gave tough competition. This National event in the Laser Class of boats - which is an Olympic class, for both men and women, is being conducted regularly since 1986.

The closing ceremony was held in the presence of YAI President Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. He inspired and motivated the boys and wished them good luck for future sailing championships.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021