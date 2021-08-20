Left Menu

One of terrorists killed in J-K's Awantipora involved in killing peon at govt school: IGP Vijay Kumar

Inspector general of Police, Vijay Kumar on Friday informed that one of the two terrorists killed in the Awantipora encounter was involved in killing a peon at a government school on July 23.

IGP Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector general of Police, Vijay Kumar on Friday informed that one of the two terrorists killed in the Awantipora encounter was involved in killing a peon at a government school on July 23. The encounter broke out in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "One of the two terrorists killed in Khrew, Awantipora was involved in the killing of a peon at a government school in Pastuna on July 23 this year. He has been identified as Musaib Mushtaq of Khrew." Kumar said, "Second killed terrorist has been identified as Muzamil Ahmad Rather, a resident of Chakoora, Pulwama."

Two terrorists have been killed so far by the security forces in an encounter in the Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. The police also recovered some incriminating material, including arms and ammunition.

"#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total= 02). #Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the handle of Kashmir Zone Police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

