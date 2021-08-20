Rajnath Singh approves proposal to publish relevant details on MoD website

The Defence Industry has regularly pitched for providing greater access to the details of procurements planned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) especially with regard to cost, quantity, offsets, trials, transfer of technology etc which are being envisaged at the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) stage.

To promote 'Ease of Doing Business and provide more transparency in the capital acquisition process, aligning with the aspirations of industry, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal mandating the Service Headquarters to publish the relevant details on the Service Headquarters/MoD website within one week of receipt of approvals. The details shared will be subject to sensitivities keeping the security aspect in mind.

This is an important step towards greater transparency & information symmetry and will provide an opportunity to the additional vendors, who did not respond to the Request for Information (RFI) but wish to express interest for receipt of RFP and submission of a bid. This timely visibility will enable the industry to plan technology tie-ups with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), initiate the process to set up production lines and augment production capacity in anticipation of the orders likely to be placed.

(With Inputs from PIB)