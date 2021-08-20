C'garh govt disburses Rs 1,522cr to 21 lakh farmers under RGKNY scheme

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday transferred a sum of Rs 1,522 crore to the bank accounts of at least 21 lakh farmers under its Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojna (RGKNY).

The scheme, which aims to provide good returns to farmers for their produce, encourage production of Kharif crops and crop diversification, was launched in May last year.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhupesh transferred the amount to beneficiaries during a function held at his official residence here to mark the 77th birth anniversary for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said his government has adopted Rajiv Gandhi's vision to eradicate poverty and build a self-reliant Chhattisgarh.

Following the path shown by Gandhi, the state government has started many welfare schemes for all sections of the people including the poor, farmers, tribals, he said.

More than Rs 5,600 crore will be disbursed to 21 lakh farmers in four instalments as input assistance for paddy and sugarcane production for 2020-21, the chief minister said.

The first instalment of Rs 1,525.97 crore was released in May, while the second instalment of Rs 1,522 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of paddy and sugarcane growers on Friday, he said.

According to officials, an input assistance of Rs 9,000 per acre is provided to paddy cultivators under the RGKNY.

The government has expanded the scope of the scheme effective from Kharif season 2021, after which farmers growing crops other than paddy and sugarcane will also be covered under it, Baghel said.

Apart from this, the state government will also start Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana to provide financial help to landless agricultural labourers in rural areas, he said.

Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 will be given annually to families in rural areas, who do not have agricultural land and are associated with the MGNREGA or agricultural wages, he added.

The chief minister also transferred a sum of Rs 3.49 crore to bank accounts of cattle-rearers, women self-help groups and other committees for procuring cow dung from them under the Godhan Nyay Yojna, an official said.

Earlier, Baghel virtually inaugurated newly constructed offices of the Congress party in Koriya, Dhamtari, Durg, Bastar, Sukma and Surguja districts of the state.

The offices of the party's district units will be known as Rajiv Bhavan, and all districts will have them, Baghel said, adding that the construction or land allocation process for the buildings in other districts is underway, while old party office buildings are being renovated in four districts.

The AICC's Chhattisgarh in-charge P L Punia and other senior leaders attended the function through video conferencing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)