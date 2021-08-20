MLA Vedavyas Kamath meets Karnataka CM, seeks setting up of NIA office in Mangaluru

Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday and requested him to set up a National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Mangaluru. Kamath in a meeting with the Chief Minister requested him to consider setting up an NIA office that will help in arresting persons involved in terror activity.

"There are many terror outfits who want to expand their base in the coastal region. Taking steps to curb their activities is very important. If we have an NIA office in Mangaluru or in the coastal region, it will prove to be beneficial. That is why I have met the Chief Minister and requested him to set up an NIA office here or near the Coastal areas," said Kamath to reporters. MLA Vedavyas Kamath met Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at Bengaluru.

He also said that State Home minister Araga Jnanendra will visit Bengaluru soon then the decision will be taken related to setting up a National investigating office in Mangaluru. (ANI)

