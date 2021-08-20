Putin says just 15 kms left to complete Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-08-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 20:40 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there were just 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) left to complete the undersea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. Putin, speaking at a news conference after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow, said Russia planned to fully comply with its obligations on gas transit via Ukraine.
He said Moscow was ready to extend a transit agreement with Ukraine beyond 2024 but that it needed more details.
