Civil Aviation Minister flags off Spicejet’s \direct flight for Bhavnagar- Delhi

Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation said, “I feel honoured to flag off the first direct flight operations on the heritage city of Bhavnagar to Delhi route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 20:48 IST
  India
  • India

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, MoS, Civil Aviation, General Dr V K Singh (Retd.) along with Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri Pradeep Kharola virtually flagged off the Spicejet's first direct flight for Bhavnagar (Gujarat) - Delhi sector today. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri. Vijay Rupani virtually embellished the event as the Chief Guest.

Several other dignitaries including Shri Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Minister, (Cabinet) Civil Aviation, Gujarat, Dr Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal Member of Parliament, Bhavnagar & National Vice President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Smt. Vibhavariben Vijaybhai Dave, Member of Legislative Assembly (East) Bhavnagar & Minister Women and Child Welfare Education and Pilgrimage, Shri Parsottambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki, Member of Legislative Assembly (Rural) Bhavnagar & Minister-Fisheries, and Shri. Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani Member of Legislative Assembly (West) Bhavnagar joined the inauguration virtually from Bhavnagar. Smt. Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation along with other senior officials of MoCA & AAI were also present during the ceremony held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi.

Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation said, "I feel honoured to flag off the first direct flight operations on the heritage city of Bhavnagar to Delhi route. The city has played a vital role in the economic activities of entire Gujarat since ancient times. The city is an important centre for the diamond cutting, polishing, and shipbreaking industry not only for India but for the entire world.

Bhavnagar is the prominent city of India where a blend of the symbolic initiatives of 'Vocal for Local' & 'Local to Global' started by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is found. Furthermore, the Vehicle Scrappage Policy will also benefit the people of Bhavnagar. Apart from economic activities, the city has its own rich cultural and historical significance. These new flights will act as a catalyst for the tourism sector of the region while aiding the trade and commerce sector of Bhavnagar."

Bhavnagar will now get six new flight routes. Due to the non-connectivity of direct flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi & Bhavnagar to Surat, people had to travel to Ahmedabad to board a flight, now, they can travel at ease by opting for the newly inaugurated direct flight services on these sectors. Flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi and Mumbai will be operational on all days except on Tuesdays and Saturdays, flights from Bhavnagar to Surat will operate on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays starting from 21st August 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

