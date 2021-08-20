Left Menu

Just 15 km of Nord Stream 2 pipeline to go, says Putin

Ukraine has opposed the construction of Nord Stream 2, saying it was politically motivated. Before the Putin-Merkel talks on Friday, Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz said the project breached European Union regulations, could not work commercially and should be stopped.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 21:16 IST
Just 15 km of Nord Stream 2 pipeline to go, says Putin
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

There are only 15 km (9 miles) left to finish the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that bypasses Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The $11 billion project doubling the capacity of the first Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic metres a year has been a focal point of tensions between Moscow and the West. Despite U.S. sanctions, Nord Stream 2 is almost complete and the key question is how Russia will ship its gas to Europe once a current transit deal between Kyiv and Moscow expires in 2024.

After meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Kremlin on Friday, Putin said Russia planned to fully comply with its obligations on gas transit via Ukraine. He said Moscow was ready to send gas via its neighbour even after 2024 but Russia needed to understand the scale of demand for its fossil fuel first.

"And for this, we need to get an answer from our European partners on how much they are ready to buy," Putin told a news conference. "We cannot sign a transit contract if we don't have supply contracts with our consumers in Europe." The European gas market is eagerly awaiting Russian flows via Nord Stream 2 as European gas prices have reached record highs due to low liquefied natural gas supplies.

Putin said future gas supplies were a matter for talks given Europe's green energy drive. Ukraine has opposed the construction of Nord Stream 2, saying it was politically motivated.

Before the Putin-Merkel talks on Friday, Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz said the project breached European Union regulations, could not work commercially and should be stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021